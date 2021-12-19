Polling begins in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls on Dec 19, counting of votes on Dec 21
KMC polls: Kolkata Police bolsters vigil, 23,000 personnel to be deployed
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councilors
Torrential rains drown most of Kolkata, more downpour likely
Rajasthan municipal bypolls: Over 69% voter turnout in 17 wards
-
Polling in all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began at 7 AM on Sunday with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid tight security arrangements.
State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections.
Voting is being held at 4,959 polling booths and it will continue till 5 PM, he said.
Around 23,000 Kolkata Police personnel have been deployed across the city, and route marches and area domination exercises conducted in various parts of the metropolis, an officer of the force said.
More than 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across the city, he said.
The ruling Trinamool Congress is fighting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term, while the BJP will contest CPI(M) to secure the second position. The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year's assembly elections.
The counting of votes will take place on December 21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU