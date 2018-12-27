Pollution control agency banks on Delhi air quality improving by Friday

The Central Pollution Control Board-led taskforce on Thursday said no additional steps were suggested in view of the deterioration of Delhi's air quality to the 'severe' level as increased wind speed is likely to reduce pollution.

The taskforce met to discuss the high particulate matter levels that pushed the air quality into the 'severe' category.

But no additional measures are suggested as the air quality is likely to improve by Friday, it said.



"As per IMD feedback, currently the wind speed is 10-15 kmph, which is likely to increase tomorrow, resulting in better dispersion. The air quality forecast model suggests significant drop in particulate matter concentration in the next two days. Therefore, no additional measures are suggested," the taskforce said.

Delhi's air quality turned 'severe' again on Thursday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions like low wind speed that prevented dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.



The Central Pollution Control Board data showed the overall air quality index (AQI) in the 'severe' level at 410, while the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) recorded an AQI of 372, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

The national capital recorded its second-highest pollution level of the year on Sunday with an AQI of 450. The air quality remained 'severe' on Monday and Tuesday. There was a slight drop in the pollution level on Wednesday and the air quality moved to the 'very poor' category.