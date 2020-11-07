Pollution primarily caused by Chinese firecrackers: RSS affiliate to states

-
ALSO READ
Swadeshi Jagran Manch activists burn Chinese products in East Delhi
Work for creating employment opportunities for labourers: Bhagwat to cadre
India set an example of being social capital during Covid: Mohan Bhagwat
People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Mohan Bhagwat
GDP is a misnomer, India should develop own economic model: RSS functionary
-
RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Saturday said illegally imported firecrackers from China primarily cause pollution and urged state governments to avoid banning "less polluting" green crackers made in India.
Underlining that the livelihood of nearly one million people depends on the firecracker industry, SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan in a statement said, "Throughout the year, these people wait for Deepawali to sell their firecrackers. In such a situation, it is not prudent to ban domestically made green firecrackers which are less polluting."
For some time, without any factual information, state governments have been taking action like banning all types of firecrackers on Diwali, which is completely inappropriate.
"It has to be understood that till now the pollution caused by firecrackers was primarily due to illegally imported firecrackers from China," he said.
The SJM pleads to the governments of Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka and all other state governments, which have imposed a complete ban on firecrackers, to repeal the same, Mahajan said.
The organisation also urged the central government to inform the National Green Tribunal about the real pollution effects of green firecrackers, he said.
Several state governments have banned crackers due to rise in air pollution and prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU