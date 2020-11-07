Goa: Unidentified person booked for texting CM Sawant demanding money

A case was registered against an



unknown person for sending text messages to Chief Minister demanding ransom, police said on Saturday.

The chief minister's office (CMO) lodged a complaint on Thursday and efforts were on to nab the culprit, Panaji police station inspector Sudesh Naik said.

In another development, Forward Party vice president Durgadas Kamat said he had approached the state director general of police after he got text messages from an international number demanding Rs 50 lakh.

