Pornography case: SC gives relief from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra

Kundra approached the top court after the Bombay High Court on November 25 had refused his plea for anticipatory bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted four weeks' protection from arrest to businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with one of the cases involving allegations of producing and streaming pornographic content.

A Bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran granted immunity to Kundra from arrest for four weeks and also issued notice to the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Crime Branch on his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Kundra approached the top court after the Bombay High Court on November 25 had refused his plea for anticipatory bail.

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was released on bail in September.

Allegations were levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

On the other hand, Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated.

First Published: Wed, December 15 2021. 18:53 IST

