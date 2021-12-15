Pornography case: SC gives relief from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra

-
ALSO READ
Porn films case: Bail to Kundra will send wrong message, cops tell court
Pornography case: Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe bail plea to be heard on Aug 10
Mumbai court denies bail to businessman Raj Kundra in porn films case
Pornography case: Bombay HC to hear Raj Kundra's bail plea today
Pornography case: Bombay HC adjourns Raj Kundra's bail plea till Thursday
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted four weeks' protection from arrest to businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with one of the cases involving allegations of producing and streaming pornographic content.
A Bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran granted immunity to Kundra from arrest for four weeks and also issued notice to the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Crime Branch on his plea seeking anticipatory bail.
Kundra approached the top court after the Bombay High Court on November 25 had refused his plea for anticipatory bail.
Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was released on bail in September.
Allegations were levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.
On the other hand, Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU