Business Standard

Portrait of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Maharashtra Assembly by CM Shinde

The portrait was unveiled by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Topics
Maharashtra government | Maharashtra | Bal Thackeray

ANI  General News 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray skipped Bal Thackeray's portrait unveiling event at the central hall of the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday.

The portrait was unveiled by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In view of the occasion, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and Union minister Narayan Rane were present at the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, opposition Leader Ajit Pawar said, "It is a matter of pleasure for the Marathi people and for Maharashtra that the oil portrait of leader Balasaheb Thackeray, who fought for the self-respect of the country, for the rights of the Marathi people, for the interest of Maharashtra, is being installed in the auditorium of Vidhan Bhawan".

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Neelam Gorhe said, "when the Mandal Commission movement for OBC started after that Balasaheb Thackeray did the work of bringing the maximum number of OBC people to power," she added.

Union minister Narayan Rane speaking in the ceremony said, "Marathi people will get justice for Hindutva in Shiv Sena that's why we joined Shiv Sena. We didn't even know about the post of minister, we joined Shiv Sena with the feeling of working.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 08:21 IST

