Prakash Javadekar gets his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine in Pune

-
ALSO READ
Japan approves its first vaccine, inoculations to start within days
Over 1.23 cr healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against Covid: Govt
Centre urges states to ensure adequate allocation of vaccines to hospitals
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
Over 14,700 people get Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wed in Delhi; turnout 80%
-
Union minister Prakash Javadekar
received a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital here on Friday.
"Received my first shot of COVID-19 vaccine today at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The vaccination Process is easy & #MadeinIndia vaccine are fully safe," the Minister for Information & Broadcasting tweeted.
"I appeal all the citizens to get vaccinated as & when they become elibigle," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU