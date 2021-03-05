Opposition doing politics over indigenous Covid vaccine: BJP

-
Keeping up its attack on the Opposition over the COVID-19 vaccine issue, the BJP on Friday said all that its rivals, especially the Congress, have contributed to the matter is "politics and confusion".
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at opposition-ruled states like Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Kerala for "refusing" to use the indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, and said they are playing with the lives of people for their "petty" politics.
On the other hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out a big message to the world by getting the Covaxin jab, he told reporters here.
"The politics being played in the opposition-ruled states is an insult to the country's scientists and also hurts the 'aatmanirbhar bharat' sentiments," Patra said.
"I want to ask do you not trust scientists and doctors of your country? Over 40 countries have placed order for Covaxin. But in India, we have people doing politics over it for their selfish political interests," the BJP spokesperson said.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine, whose emergency use approval before finishing final stage testing had triggered a row, has shown an 81 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease in an interim analysis of the advanced clinical trial, the company said on Wednesday, boosting prospects of its usage.
Patra alleged that opposition leaders would tease the government by asking why doesn't Prime Minister Modi prove its efficacy by opting for its jab.
Modi did it when his turn came, by following all protocols, he said, noting that President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also opted for Covaxin.
