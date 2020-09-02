Prakash Javadekar, Jitendra Singh to brief media on cabinet decisions today

Union Ministers and Dr to brief media on cabinet decisions at 3 pm on Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to be held at the Media Centre in the capital.

In a tweet, KS Dhatwalia, Principal Spokesperson, Press Bureau of Information, said, "Media Alert: Union Ministers @PrakashJavdekar and @DrJitendraSingh to brief media on #CabinetDecisions at 3 PM today i.e. 2nd September at #NationalMediaCentre, New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)