JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Unlock 4: Boating resumes in Nainital, tourism getting back on track

India Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic may persist longer in rural areas
Business Standard

Prakash Javadekar, Jitendra Singh to brief media on cabinet decisions today

Prakash Javadekar and Dr Jitendra Singh to brief media on cabinet decisions at 3 pm on Wednesday

Topics
Prakash Javadekar | Jitendra Singh | Parliament

ANI  |  General News 

Code on Wages Bill gets cabinet nod in a bid to revive labour law reform
The briefing is scheduled to be held at the National Media Centre in the national capital.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dr Jitendra Singh to brief media on cabinet decisions at 3 pm on Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to be held at the National Media Centre in the national capital.

In a tweet, KS Dhatwalia, Principal Spokesperson, Press Bureau of Information, said, "Media Alert: Union Ministers @PrakashJavdekar and @DrJitendraSingh to brief media on #CabinetDecisions at 3 PM today i.e. 2nd September at #NationalMediaCentre, New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 14:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU