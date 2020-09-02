Prakash Javadekar, Jitendra Singh to brief media on cabinet decisions today

-
Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dr Jitendra Singh to brief media on cabinet decisions at 3 pm on Wednesday.
The briefing is scheduled to be held at the National Media Centre in the national capital.
In a tweet, KS Dhatwalia, Principal Spokesperson, Press Bureau of Information, said, "Media Alert: Union Ministers @PrakashJavdekar and @DrJitendraSingh to brief media on #CabinetDecisions at 3 PM today i.e. 2nd September at #NationalMediaCentre, New Delhi.
