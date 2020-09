UN Secretary General Guterres condoles death of former Prez Mukherjee

UN Secretary General has condoled the death of former president and recalled with appreciation his commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the world organisation.

Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

The Secretary-General learned with sadness of the passing of former President Mukherjee and he expresses his most sincere condolences to his family as well as to the government and people of India for this loss," Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stphane Dujarric told PTI.

The Secretary-General "recalls with appreciation" Mukherjee's "commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the United Nations," Dujarric said.

