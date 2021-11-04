JUST IN
Pratip Chaudhuri's arrest extremely unfortunate: SBI chairman Dinesh Khara

Khara said the IBA has taken up the issue with govern­ment authorities and hoped this matter "will be behind us very soon"

BS Reporters 

Dinesh Khara
Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI

Dinesh Khara, State Bank of India chairman, on Wednesday termed the recent arrest of ex-SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri’s extremely unfort­unate. It appears that he was not given an opportunity to be heard before issuing an arrest warrant, he said.

“We have utmost faith in the country's judicial system”, said Khara, adding that he was confident that Chaudhuri will be released unconditionally at the earliest.

The Rajasthan Police had on Sun­day arrested Chaudhuri in Delhi in connection with an alleged loan scam. He has been sent to judicial custody for an alleged sale of a non-performing asset — Hotel Gaud­avan — to Alchemist ARC at a low value. The arrest was made on the basis of a protest petition filed by former directors of Hotel Gaudavan before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Jaisalmer. Khara said the IBA has taken up the issue with govern­ment authorities and hoped this matter “will be behind us very soon”.

First Published: Thu, November 04 2021. 01:32 IST

