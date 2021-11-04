Pratip Chaudhuri's arrest extremely unfortunate: SBI chairman Dinesh Khara

-
Dinesh Khara, State Bank of India chairman, on Wednesday termed the recent arrest of ex-SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri’s extremely unfortunate. It appears that he was not given an opportunity to be heard before issuing an arrest warrant, he said.
“We have utmost faith in the country's judicial system”, said Khara, adding that he was confident that Chaudhuri will be released unconditionally at the earliest.
The Rajasthan Police had on Sunday arrested Chaudhuri in Delhi in connection with an alleged loan scam. He has been sent to judicial custody for an alleged sale of a non-performing asset — Hotel Gaudavan — to Alchemist ARC at a low value. The arrest was made on the basis of a protest petition filed by former directors of Hotel Gaudavan before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Jaisalmer. Khara said the IBA has taken up the issue with government authorities and hoped this matter “will be behind us very soon”.
