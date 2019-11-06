Pre-placement offers double at IIT Hyderabad, mostly from IT and ITes

Pre-placement offers (PPOs) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) have nearly doubled to 37 this year, ahead of phase-1 campus placements, which will begin on December 1, 2019. The institute had received 19 pre-placement offers in 2018-19, and 27 in 2017-18.

While two of this year's pre-placements are international offers, most of the offers have come from IT and ITES sectors, according to the IITH placements office. A total of 476 students have registered for campus placements 2019-20.

"The placement process at is a student-led activity, and thanks to their efforts in the last six months, the institute is gaining in strength each year in terms of the quantity and quality of placements. As our institute is more than a decade old, we have built a reasonable alumni base that is supporting the institute. The fact that we have almost doubled the number of PPOs this year is an encouraging outlook for the upcoming placements season," Pradeep Kumar Yemula, Faculty In-Charge(Placements), IITH, said.

IITH students have already got offers from prominent companies such as Corporation, DE Shaw, Group, Amazon, Arcesium and Arista Networks among others, according to Yemula.

Besides handling the regular placements, the IITH placement office has also started a phase-wise internship recruitment drive from 2019-20 academic year. The phase-1 of the internship is held in fast track mode during the mid-semester break in October with phase-2 starting in January.

The phase-1 internship programme 2019-20 resulted in 86 offers from 25 companies as of October 30. This included six international offers. According to the placement office, this year IITH matched the previous year's record in phase-1 itself.