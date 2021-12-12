Pre-recorded message of Late CDS Bipin Rawat pays tribute to 1971 heroes

-
ALSO READ
Nepal Army expresses grief over demise of General Bipin Rawat
Bipin Rawat death: Data recorder of the crashed M 17 helicopter recovered
Amit Shah, NSA, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to CDS Rawat, his wife
PM Modi expresses anguish over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife in crash
-
In a pre-recorded message, Late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu along with 12 others, paid tributes to the Armed Forces personnel responsible for India's victory in 1971 war with Pakistan.
In the pre-recorded message shared by Indian Army, he congratulated all the brave soldiers of the Indian Army on the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' and said, "We are celebrating 50th anniversary of India Army's victory in 1971 war as the 'Vijay Parav'."
"It is a matter of great pride that Vijay Parva is being held under the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti which was made in the remembrance of our brave soldiers," he said.
"We invite all our citizens to participate in this celebration of Vijay Parav. Apni Sena par Hai Hame Garv - Aao mil kar manayen Vijay Parva. Jai Hind!," the late Chief of Defence Staff said.
General Bipin Rawt, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in a military chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.
He was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Nilgiri Hills to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course during which the crash happened.
Indian Armed Force is observing 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' from December 12 till December 13. The closing ceremony will be held on December 13, which will be attended by Rajnath Singh and many other dignitaries, including from Bangladesh.
--IANS
sk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU