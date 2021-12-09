Nepal Army expresses grief over demise of General Bipin Rawat

-
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief President Kovind on chopper crash
Rajya Sabha pays tributes to Gen Rawat, 12 others killed in chopper crash
IAF officer who survived chopper crash being shifted to Bengaluru: Father
Chopper crash: Wing commander Prithvi Chauhan's father recalls journey
Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play: Army chief
-
The Nepal Army on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed a day earlier in a chopper crash along with 12 others in the state of Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, the Nepal Army expressed its condolences over the death of Rawat, who was also also Nepal's Honorary Chief of the Army Staff, his wife Madulika and the 11 other military personnel.
General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff in the Nepal Army, offered his condolences to the Indian Army and General Rawat's family by phone and a letter on Wednesday evening, said the statement.
General Sharma said was shocked by the tragic incident and the irreparable loss to the Indian Army as well as the loss of a true friend to the Nepal Army.
General Rawat was conferred with the honorary title of Nepal Army by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on March 29, 2017.
In 2018, he visited Kathmandu as the Chief Guest for Nepal Army Day.
Senior Nepal Army General Bal Krishna Karki is slated to attend Rawat's last rites in New Delhi.
Hailing from Uttarakhand, General Rawat used to speak the Nepali language very fluently.
--IANS
ag/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU