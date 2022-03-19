Precaution needed in view of fresh Covid surge in South Korea, China: Tope

-
Looking at the new surge in coronavirus cases in South Korea, China and Europe, we can not let our guard down as yet, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Saturday.
The Union health ministry had sent a letter to the states a day before about the need to remain alert, he told reporters here.
When asked by reporters whether masks should still be mandatory considering that new daily cases in Maharashtra are fast dwindling, Tope said, "The Union government's letter clearly says that we can not be careless, looking at rising cases in China, South Korea, Europe. We must continue to be alert."
South Korea, whose population is only half that of Maharashtra, is reporting more than one lakh infections a day and there were reports of hospital bed shortages in that country, he said, adding that "we must become wise from others' experience."
When asked if a fourth wave of coronavirus was imminent," he said, "We must continue taking precautions, that is all we can do."
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 97 new coronavirus infections and one death.
