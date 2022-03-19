First time in 2 years, Covid under control on Holi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh to be expanded
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
UP CM inspects Covid vaccination booth as drive begins for 12-14 yr-olds
UP to become Defence hub, BrahMos will be manufactured in Lucknow: CM Yogi
PM Modi, Adityanath got people of UP rid of mosquitoes, mafias: Amit Shah
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that for the first time in two years, COVID-19 is under control on the occasion of Holi.
The Cheif Minister on Saturday participated in 'Bhagwan Narsingh Holikotsav Shobha Yatra' in Gorakhpur, under the aegis of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Addressing the people at the event, Adityanath referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the recently concluded state Assembly polls and said, "You are connected to the enthusiasm of Holi for past 10 days. For the first time in 2 years, Corona is under control on Holi and we have the opportunity to participate in the event, in person. Secondly, Uttar Pradesh once again chose a government for nationalism and good governance."
Adityanath on March 17 had participated in the function of 'Holika Dahan' in Gorakhpur. He had also visited Gorakhanath Temple on the same day.
"People have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards itself. I want to thank you for choosing a government of law and order. This election showed that truth will always triumph," he had said.
Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the Assembly elections.
The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU