Kerala logs 719 new Covid cases, 5 deaths in a day; TPR down to 3.55%

-
ALSO READ
Kerala coronavirus update: Covid positivity rate drops to 10.44%
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
Delhi logs 556 Covid cases, 6 deaths in a day; positivity rate 1.10%
-
Kerala on Saturday recorded 719 new Covid cases, one of the lowest in several months, so was the test positivity rate which was 3.55 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.
The day also saw 915 recoveries taking the total active cases to 6,148, of which 10.7 per cent of the patients were being treated at various hospitals in the state.
Five Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in the state to 67,315.
On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 87 per cent (2.33 crore) have taken both the doses.
Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 79 per cent (12.04 lakh) have been given one dose, while 45 per cent (6.93 lakh) have now received their second dose also.
--IANS
sg/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU