JUST IN
Assam govt to create 100 new posts in lower judiciary, says CM Sarma
Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 37.75 crore for expansion work of 10 airstrips
India has 100 unicorns with a value at $250 billion, says FM Sitharaman
Army Chief begins 2-day visit to Ladakh amid disengagement of troops
193,000 idols immersed in Mumbai during ten-day Ganesh festival
Haryana CM Khattar asks ASI to expedite excavation at Rakhigarhi village
Assam govt to start construction works of 1 lakh PMAY houses from Sept 17
Parts of Delhi report light rainfall, more likely over next five days
Stubble burning: Centre refuse cash incentive for farmers, says Punjab CM
Liz Truss, PM Modi agree on importance of bilateral ties over phone call
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
World lost extraordinary leader, I lost Grannie: Prince William
Business Standard

President Draupadi Murmu to open Mysuru Dasara this year: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the President of India Draupadi Murmu has given her consent to open Mysuru Dasara-2022, which will start from September 26 in Mysuru

Topics
Karnataka | President of India | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the President of India Draupadi Murmu has given her consent to open Mysuru Dasara-2022, which will start from September 26 in Mysuru.

He told reporters here that he had written a letter to Murmu on September 6 inviting her to open the Mysuru Dasara this year, for which the office of President has confirmed her willingness to participate in the inauguration.

The grand Mysuru Dasara festival is world renowned as tourists not only from India but also from across the globe visit the city to witness the festivities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 22:57 IST

`
.