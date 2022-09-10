President Draupadi Murmu to open Mysuru Dasara this year: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the Draupadi Murmu has given her consent to open Mysuru Dasara-2022, which will start from September 26 in Mysuru.

He told reporters here that he had written a letter to Murmu on September 6 inviting her to open the Mysuru Dasara this year, for which the office of President has confirmed her willingness to participate in the inauguration.

The grand Mysuru Dasara festival is world renowned as tourists not only from India but also from across the globe visit the city to witness the festivities.

