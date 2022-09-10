Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 37.75 crore for expansion work of 10 airstrips

-
ALSO READ
One-year returns for 75% equity funds now negative as market drags
Sebi drops Indian connection clause to make investment easy for AIF, VCF
PE, Sovereign funds making larger investments in Indian tech firms
Karnataka cabinet expansion likely by August first week, suggests report
Investing in credit funds based on past returns would be foolhardy: Experts
-
The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 37.75 crore for expansion work at 10 airstrips in the state.
An official statement said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the fund for various airstrip development works including boundary wall construction, campus wall construction and airstrip refurbishment.
Of these, Rs 14 crore will be given for shifting the mega highway and Buddha Mandavar Road and construction of boundary wall for the Kolana (Jhalawar) airstrip, Rs 4 crore for increasing the height of the boundary wall of the Abu Road (Sirohi) airstrip and other works there.
As much as Rs 1.97 crore has been allocated for works at the Phalodi (Jodhpur) airstrip, Rs 3.40 crore for the Talwara (Banswara) airstrip, Rs 4.60 crore for the Padihara (Churu) airstrip, Rs 4.50 crore for the Sirohi airstrip.
The government allocated Rs 2 crore each for the Tarapura (Sikar) airstrip and the Kumher (Bharatpur) airstrip, Rs 1.23 crore for the Sawai Madhopur airstrip and Rs 5 lakh for the Hamirgarh (Bhilwara) airstrip.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 21:43 IST