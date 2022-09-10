JUST IN
Business Standard

193,000 idols immersed in Mumbai during ten-day Ganesh festival

More than 1.93 lakh idols were immersed in Mumbai during the ten-day Ganesh festival which concluded on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said

Topics
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Ganesh Visarjan | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Devotees immerse a Ganesha idol at Dadar Chowpatty, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Devotees immerse a Ganesha idol at Dadar Chowpatty, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

More than 1.93 lakh idols were immersed in Mumbai during the ten-day Ganesh festival which concluded on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A total of 1,93,062 idols, including 6,795 idols of Goddess Gauri, were immersed this year in the city, the civic body said. This was 17 per cent increase over 2021 when 1,65,040 Ganesh and Gauri idols had been immersed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the BMC said. Gauri idols usually form a very small proportion of the number. As many as 66,127 idols were immersed in artificial ponds set up across the city over the last ten days.

Notably, the number dropped by 20 per cent as last year 82,061 idols had been immersed in artificial ponds.

After a gap of two years, Ganpati or Ganesh festival was celebrated without any pandemic-related restrictions this year.

According to the BMC, the highest 60,557 idols were immersed on the second day of the festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 21:27 IST

