President Election 2022: 14 Presidents who have served the nation so far

The 2022 was held on Monday, July 18. It was conducted to elect the 15th president of the country. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has declared as its presidential candidate. On the other hand, the opposition has unanimously chosen as its candidate for the presidential election. Results for the 2022 presidential election will be declared on July 21 and the new president will be sworn in on July 25.

How is the elected?

The is indirectly elected by an electoral college, which consists of the elected members of both the houses of parliament, members of legislative assemblies of 28 states, and members of the union territories of Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Election Commission assigns a varying number of votes to the electoral college’s members proportionate to the size of their constituency.

The electoral college

776 members of parliament

4,033 members of legislative assemblies

4,809 total votes

Who are the nominees for this year’s presidential election?

Droupadi Murmu

Murmu, 64 and a leader, is the first person from a scheduled tribe to be nominated for the post of Indian president. She belongs to the Santhal tribe of Odisha. Previously, she has served as a legislator and the governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. If elected, she would become India’s first tribal president and only the second woman to hold the position.

Yashwant Sinha

Sinha, 84, is a former leader who left the party in April 2018 and joined the rival Trinamool Congress in March 2021.

He has previously served as the Union Minister of Finance and External Affairs. He was born in Patna, Bihar, and joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1960, spending over 24 years in the service.

