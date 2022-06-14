President Kovind attends 'Lokarpana' of Iskcon temple in Bengaluru

-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended the 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple here.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among those who graced the occasion.
According to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Vaikuntha hill on Kanakapura Road is a traditional, stone-carved structure and a replica of the famous Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.
The dimensions, stone carvings and aesthetics are also similar.
"The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda, which means He is the king of kings," ISKCON said.
