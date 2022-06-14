ICA welcomes BCCI's decision to double pension of former cricketers

-
The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) on Tuesday expressed their "immense gratitude" towards BCCI for increasing the pension of former Test and first-class cricketers along with retired umpires.
BCCI has doubled the pension of former first-class and Test cricketers with those earning Rs 15,000 going up to Rs 30,000 and those with Rs 37,500 being upgraded to Rs 60,000 bracket. Those who received Rs 50,000 from now on will get Rs 70,000.
"The announcement by the BCCI yesterday has been very well received by our members, many of whom have benefitted with this move in these days of rising prices and falling interest income, all of which has become a world-wide phenomenon," ICA stated in a media release.
"I am more than grateful that the BCCI has accepted and put into action this long-standing request from us. I would like to especially thank Mr Jay Shah, the BCCI Honorary Secretary for his efforts," said ICA president Ashok Malhotra.
