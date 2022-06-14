TMS Ep193: IPL media rights, Bankruptcy Code, markets, weather and economy

-
The fight to clinch the media rights of Indian Premier League for the next five years was no less intense than the matches itself. And the money put on the auction table made the IPL world’s number two sports league, with only America’s National Football League ahead of it in terms of per-match value. So why has the race to grab the TV and digital media rights become so intense despite a dip in IPL viewership? And what do the winners stand to gain?
But not all business models are as lucrative as IPL. Scores of companies are floated every year and some return to the pavilion without playing a long innings. Ravi Mittal, chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), recently said that there should not be any stigma attached to genuine business failure and companies should be given honourable exit. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 was introduced in May, 2016 to tackle bad loan problems. But it has been plagued with high haircuts for banks and delays in the resolution process. So what can be done to achieve quicker resolution?
Markets too take a beating when a big company falls. Meanwhile, key benchmark indices cracked around 3 per cent on Monday. The Indian Rupee, too, recorded a new all-time low. Against the backdrop of the yesterday’s fall and overhang of global sentiment, our next report tells what lies ahead for the markets, and what are the key support levels to watch out for?
Not just scorched earth and people living on it, a good monsoon also soothes the economy and markets too. Weather and economy are closely linked. In this episode of the podcast, we explain how nature still rules over us, despite all the technological advances.
