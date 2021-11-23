President Kovind to visit UP for 2 days from Wednesday

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from November 24 to 25, a statement issued on Tuesday by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on Wednesday, it said.

Kovind will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University on Thursday, the statement said.

First Published: Tue, November 23 2021. 20:46 IST

