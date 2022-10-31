JUST IN
Business Standard

President Mumru, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel on birth anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries Monday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

Topics
Amit Shah | Sardar Patel | Jagdeep Dhankar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Murmu, Amit Shah
Photo: ANI Twitter Handle

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries Monday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

At a special function held at capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birthday, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion, besides many others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 08:33 IST

