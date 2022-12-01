JUST IN
India will work to promote universal sense of one-ness as G20 President: PM
President Murmu extends best wishes to team India for G20 presidency

President Droupadi Murmu extended her best wishes to 'TeamIndia' for a successful G20 presidency under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her best wishes to 'TeamIndia' for a successful G20 presidency under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. "India assumes the Presidency of #G20 today. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to #TeamIndia for a successful Presidency under the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In the time-honoured tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, I welcome all the delegates to India," Murmu tweeted.

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' means world is one family.

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G-20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia last month.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the Heads of State/Government level is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 11:30 IST

`
