Ready to face any inquiry: Kavitha on being named in Delhi liquor scam case

-
ALSO READ
KCR's daughter, K. Kavitha claims BJP approached her with 'Shinde model'
KCR will play key role in shaping course of national politics: Kavitha
BJP indulging in political 'horse-trading' in Telangana: TRS' K Kavitha
Delhi liquor policy: TRS MLC Kavitha's name surfaces in ED's remand report
Telangana logs 111 new Covid-19 cases; TRS MLC Kavitha tests positive
-
TRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday she and her party leaders who are currently under the radar of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and CBI are ready to face any inquiry.
She was reacting to reports that her name was mentioned in a remand report by the Enforcement
Directorate as one of the accused in Delhi liquor scam case.
"We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha said.
She also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep her and other leaders in jail by proving that they are guilty of any wrongdoings.
TRS party workers gathered in large number at her residence expressing solidarity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 11:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU