JUST IN
BJY resumes from Ujjain; ex-CM Harish Rawat, actor Swara Bhaskar join Rahul
Assam CM gives 35,800 scooters to meritorious students of higher secondary
President Droupadi Murmu greets people of Nagaland on 60th statehood day
Mehrauli murder: Experts say Poonawala's confessions have no legal validity
Gujarat Elections: PM Modi to hold 50 km long roadshow in Ahmedabad today
Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
PM Modi greets BSF personnel on force's raising day, lauds their work
SP MLA Nahid Hasan gets bail after 10 months in jail under Gangster Act
Voting begins for 1st phase of Gujarat polls; 89 seats, 788 candidates
Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
BJY resumes from Ujjain; ex-CM Harish Rawat, actor Swara Bhaskar join Rahul
India will work to promote universal sense of one-ness as G20 President: PM
Business Standard

Ready to face any inquiry: Kavitha on being named in Delhi liquor scam case

"...But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha said

Topics
TRS | Delhi | Liquor law

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

TRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday she and her party leaders who are currently under the radar of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and CBI are ready to face any inquiry.

She was reacting to reports that her name was mentioned in a remand report by the Enforcement

Directorate as one of the accused in Delhi liquor scam case.

"We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha said.

She also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep her and other leaders in jail by proving that they are guilty of any wrongdoings.

TRS party workers gathered in large number at her residence expressing solidarity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TRS

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 11:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.