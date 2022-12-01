JUST IN
Business Standard

President Droupadi Murmu greets people of Nagaland on 60th statehood day

The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar was formed on this day in 1963

Topics
Nagaland | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people of Nagaland on its 60th statehood day and conveyed her best wishes for their bright and prosperous future.

The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar was formed on this day in 1963.

"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on 60th statehood day. Nagaland is a state with diverse tribal culture and a rich heritage. I was touched by the warmth of the people during my recent visit to the state. My best wishes for bright and prosperous future of the people of Nagaland," Murmu tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 10:41 IST

`
