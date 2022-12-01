President Droupadi Murmu greets people of Nagaland on 60th statehood day

President on Thursday greeted people of on its 60th statehood day and conveyed her best wishes for their bright and prosperous future.

The northeastern state of bordering Myanmar was formed on this day in 1963.

"Greetings to the people of on 60th statehood day. Nagaland is a state with diverse tribal culture and a rich heritage. I was touched by the warmth of the people during my recent visit to the state. My best wishes for bright and prosperous future of the people of Nagaland," Murmu tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)