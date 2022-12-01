President Droupadi Murmu greets people of Nagaland on 60th statehood day

-
ALSO READ
Naga peace talks between Centre, NSCN-IM to resume in Delhi today
Himanta Sarma meets Nagaland CM, MLAs to discuss Naga Political Issue
Nagaland announces cash incentives for medal winners in Northeast Olympics
PM Modi greets Nagaland on statehood day, says proud of state's culture
Centre to meet Naga leaders on Tuesday, kick-start peace talks
-
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people of Nagaland on its 60th statehood day and conveyed her best wishes for their bright and prosperous future.
The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar was formed on this day in 1963.
"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on 60th statehood day. Nagaland is a state with diverse tribal culture and a rich heritage. I was touched by the warmth of the people during my recent visit to the state. My best wishes for bright and prosperous future of the people of Nagaland," Murmu tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 10:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU