President Murmu likely to visit Tripura for two days from October 13

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Tripura for two days from October 13 to inaugurate various development projects in the northeastern state, an official said on Friday

Topics
Tripura | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Indians have proved the sceptics wrong, says President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Tripura for two days from October 13 to inaugurate various development projects in the northeastern state, an official said on Friday.

During the day, DGP Amitabh Ranjan held a high-level meeting on security arrangements for the President's proposed visit, he said.

"We have a preparatory meeting on the President's visit. Security arrangements will be finalised after receiving details of her tour programme," the official said.

This will be her first visit to Tripura as the President of India.

Murmu is likely to arrive at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here on October 13, he said.

A civic reception has been planned by Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder at Town Hall here, the official said, adding that Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues are expected to be present in the programme.

The President is likely to visit Udaipur to offer prayer to Maa Tripureswari on October 14.

Murmu is expected to inaugurate some development projects, including Tripura Judicial Academy.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 17:38 IST

