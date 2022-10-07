Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital

-
ALSO READ
Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta dies after prolonged illness
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to critical care unit: Medanta Hospital
BJP, Shivpal Yadav eye Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat in 2024 elections
Mulayam Singh Yadav still in ICU, critical, says Gurugram hospital
2024 polls: BJP plans to expand base among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims
-
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.
He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.
"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.
The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party's official handle on Twitter.
Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 16:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU