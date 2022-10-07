JUST IN
Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital
Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court defers hearing to October 11
Substantial reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure, says health ministry
Bengal flash flood: 450 rescued from Jalpaiguri's Mal river; BJP scans area
Anubrata Mondal, crime proceeds recipient in cattle scam: CBI charge sheet
Purvanchal Expressway caves in following incessant rains, gets repaired
Uttarkashi avalanche: 10 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 26
25,000 kgs narcotics seized by NCB to be destroyed in presence of Amit Shah
India has potential to lead fourth industrial revolution: PM Narendra Modi
Over 125,000 old vehicles to be deregistered in Noida to control pollution
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court defers hearing to October 11
Business Standard

Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.

Topics
Mulayam Singh Yadav | Medanta Hospitals | Samajwadi Party

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow/Gurugram 

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.

The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party's official handle on Twitter.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mulayam Singh Yadav

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 16:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU