Prez, Punjab CM to lay foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor on Nov 26

President Ram Nath Kovind and Punjab Chief Minister Captain will lay the foundation stone for the at Dera Baba Nanak, on November 26.



The decision to build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the International Border was taken on Thursday by the Union Cabinet.

The Chief Minister said that the development of the corridor will facilitate lakhs of pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of river Ravi, in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years. He also welcomed the decision of the government to allow the pilgrims to visit Kartarpur on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Devi and said this gesture could go a long way in improving relations between the two countries.

Following the union government's decision to build the Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted, "Prime Minister will break ground at Kartarpura facilities on 28 November."

Meanwhile, in a letter Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has asked the state government to make all preparations for the foundation laying ceremony on November 26.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a Note Verbale to the Pakistani Government, urging it to develop a corridor with suitable facilities in its territory from the International Border to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to facilitate the easy access and passage of Indian pilgrims throughout the year.

Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had implored Khan to take reciprocal steps after the Cabinet's decision on Twitter, following which announcements by Qureshi were made.

"I welcome this auspicious step by the Union Cabinet, it will be a cup of joy for 120 million 'Nanak Naam Laivas.' It will build bridges, burn animosity and will act like a soothing balm for two neighbouring countries... I thank the Govt. of India from the core of my heart and take a bow! I request the Hon'ble PM of @ImranKhanPTI Sahib to take reciprocal steps for opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and spread Baba Nanak's message of universal brotherhood and peace across the Globe," Sidhu tweeted.