Priyanka Chopra apologises for 'Indian' terror plot in 'Quantico'

apologised for a recent episode in "Quantico", following for the 'Indian nationalists' terror plot line in her show.

The 35-year-old took to to clear the air around the episode, titled 'The Blood of Romeo', which received a lot of backlash from Indian fans of the show, who criticised her of being a part of the storyline that showed in a negative light.

Calling herself a "proud Indian", said she is "extremely saddened" and that hurting sentiments of people was never her intention.

"I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of 'Quantico'. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change," she tweeted.

Chopra's remarks come a day after ABC's statement where the network apologised for stepping into a "complex political issue" with the latest episode of "Quantico", which showed 'Indian nationalists' planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Manhattan and frame for it days before a summit on

The producers said the was not to be blamed for the episode as she did not have a creative control over it.

Chopra, who became the first Indian to play a lead role in an American TV series, portrays FBI agent on the show, which is currently in its third and final season.