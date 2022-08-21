Pro-Russia authorities claim new Ukraine shelling at nuclear plant

Russian-installed officials reported fresh shelling near the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern .

Critical safety and control systems were not damaged, said the Russian military administration late Saturday evening in the city of Enerhodar, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located, dpa news agency reported.

The NATO-supplied munitions were fired from the opposite bank of the Dnipro river and hit the site in the vicinity of an administration building, it said, adding that four projectiles were registered.

The information could not be independently verified.

and repeatedly accuse each other of shelling the plant and plotting attacks on the site, raising fears of a potential nuclear disaster.

Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the local Russian occupation authorities, accused of "nuclear terrorism". He said it had yet to be determined if there were any casualties from Saturday's strikes.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, with six reactors, was occupied by Russian troops starting in early March. It is strategically important for Ukraine's electricity supply.

The leadership in Moscow and the occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhya have rejected international demands to return the nuclear plant to Ukrainian control.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)