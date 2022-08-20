Punjab, Haryana to name Chandigarh int'l airport after Bhagat Singh

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, his first after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state, and its neighbouring Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the International Airport after Shaheed-e-Azam .

An announcement in this regard was made after a joint meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Mann later announced the news in a tweet.

For almost a decade, wanted to name the airport as Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar International Airport, Mohali, but Haryana had objected to the word Mohali.

Also, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had also passed a resolution to name the airport as Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar International Airport, Mohali.

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution to rename the airport, but with the use of the word .

