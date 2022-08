Prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city over Savarkar, Tipu Sultan flex row

A row between two groups over installing flex of icon VD and 18th century Mysuru ruler at the Amir Ahmad Circle here, has led to tense situation in the area, forcing authorities to clamp prohibitory orders in the city, police said on Monday.

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, one group had tried to tie Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the circle, to which the other group objected and wanted to install Tipu Sultan's flex there.

Allegedly there was an attempt by some to replace or damage the flex, police sources said, adding that this led to a tense situation in the area, as a large number of people from both sides had gathered there.

Police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd. Officials have installed the tricolor at the place where both groups wanted to install the flex.

The and other Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's flex and action against the other group for insulting their icon.

Authorities have deployed additional forces in the area and have claimed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the entire city.

