JUST IN
Indigo flight delayed over 'suspicious message' on passenger's phone
Giving tax money back to people can't be called 'revris': Punjab CM Mann
Gujarat CM announces 3% DA hike for govt employees on Independence Day
Jal Jeevan Mission makes significant strides in 3 years since inception
Civil aviation sector's safety, security 'paramount': Jyotiraditya Scindia
75th Independence Day Celebration: Dishes and Food at Rashtrapati Bhavan
2 mn jobs for Bihar youth: CM Nitish's Independence Day announcement
Iran rejects any involvement in attack on author Salman Rushdie in US
PM credits disciplined life, commitment towards duties as key to success
Myanmar: Six more years of prison time for Suu Kyi in more corruption cases
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Giving tax money back to people can't be called 'revris': Punjab CM Mann
Business Standard

IndiGo flight delayed over 'suspicious message' on passenger's phone

As per officials, a female passenger noticed her co-passenger's phone and panicked after reading the word 'bomber' while chatting with his female friend.

Topics
IndiGo | flight delay | Air passenger

IANS  |  New Delhi 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft
According to officials, no complaint was lodged as it was

An IndiGo Mangaluru-Mumbai flight was delayed by over five hours after a female passenger alerted officials about a suspicious text message that she noticed on the fellow passenger's mobile phone.

The incident took place on Sunday when passengers of flight 6E 5327 from Mangaluru to Mumbai had boarded the plane.

As per officials, a female passenger noticed her co-passenger's phone and panicked after reading the word 'bomber' while chatting with his female friend.

"Thereafter, she raised an alarm and the aircraft had to be taken to the isolation bay of the airport for further enquiries," said an airport official.

There were 185 passengers on board and the passengers were asked to disembark the plane for further checking. In the process, the flight got delayed by over five hours.

According to officials, no complaint was lodged as it was "a casual conversation between two friends".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 18:30 IST

`
.