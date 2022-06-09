Prophet row: Delhi Police file FIRs against Nupur Sharma and others

The on Wednesday registered two FIRs against several people for allegedly spreading hate messages, inciting various groups, and creating a situation which is detrimental to the maintenance of peace and tranquility amid public.

According to a Times of India report, one FIR is against suspended spokesperson for her comments against Prophet Mohammad while another FIR has been registered against Naveen Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, journalist Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena, and Abdur Rehman for hatemongering.

Both the cases are being investigated by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, .

Ex- spokesperson has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including, Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

The alleged hate messages by these individuals were made on and comes amid the backdrop of the Prophet remark row. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said that the FIR is against several individuals cutting across religions. IFSO will be investigating the role of several entities that have been involved in promoting false and wrong information, with the intention to create unrest in cyberspace.