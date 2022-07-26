JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sonia Gandhi's second round of ED questioning expected on July 26

SC issues notice to Centre on plea for delimitation exercise in northeast
Business Standard

Protest over MGNREGA affect traffic movement between Manipur, Nagaland

Over 300 trucks, transporting essential items, were stranded for hours due to the economic blockade; all-important road was blocked near Mao Gate in Senapati district, throwing traffic out of gear

Topics
MGNREGA | Manipur | Nagaland

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

traffic
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

Movement of vehicles between Nagaland and Manipur was affected on Monday as protesters blocked the Imphal-Dimapur Road, demanding the release of remunerations for MGNREGA workers, police said.

Over 300 trucks, transporting essential items, were stranded for hours due to the "economic blockade" by the members of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Implementing Agency Association, they said.

The all-important road was blocked near Mao Gate in Senapati district, throwing traffic out of gear.

Security forces later escorted the stranded vehicles to Imphal and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere on the route, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 26 2022. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.