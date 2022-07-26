Protest over MGNREGA affect traffic movement between Manipur, Nagaland

Movement of vehicles between and was affected on Monday as protesters blocked the Imphal-Dimapur Road, demanding the release of remunerations for workers, police said.

Over 300 trucks, transporting essential items, were stranded for hours due to the "economic blockade" by the members of the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Implementing Agency Association, they said.

The all-important road was blocked near Mao Gate in Senapati district, throwing traffic out of gear.

Security forces later escorted the stranded vehicles to Imphal and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere on the route, police said.

