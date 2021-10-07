Protesters can't be silenced through murder: Varun Gandhi on Lakhimpur case

-
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: SC chides UP for probe; state promises status report
Shiv Sena slams UP for stopping Opposition from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
MoS Home Ajay Mishra meets Shah, first time after Lakhimpur violence
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today
-
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday posted a video purportedly of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said the protesters cannot be silenced through murder asking for accountability for the farmers.
"The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer," the Pilibhit MP said in a tweet.
He posted a 37-second video in which a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep is seen running over people. Two SUVs -- one black and another white -- was seen following the jeep while there is commotion of people shouting and crying in the video.
The video, which has gone viral on social medial, is said to have been taken on October 3, the day on which violence took place in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Eight people were killed in the violence on Sunday. Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly mowed down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.
The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and a journalist working for a private television channel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU