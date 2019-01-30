JUST IN
LIVE: Hazare's hunger strike; protests in Delhi on Gandhi death anniversary

Catch LIVE updates as around 40 outfits protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today under the banner of 'India Unites'; meanwhile, Anna Hazare is on hunger strike in Maharashtra's Ralegan Siddhi village

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Several social and political outfits will hold protests in the national capital from today, even as anti-corruptiand social activist Anna Hazare is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra's Ralegan Siddhi village.

Hazare announced that he would launch a hunger strike over the "non-fulfilment" of assurances by the Centre and the Maharashtra government on the appointment of the Lok Pal and passage of the Lokayukta Act in the state Assembly, respectively.

"It has been five years since the Lok Pal Act was passed. Yet, the Narendra Modi government has not appointed a Lokpal... The Lokayukta Act has not been passed in Maharashtra for four years," Hazare said.

Simultaneously, around forty organisations will hold a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar under the banner of 'India Unites' from today up to February 7. The outfits are fighting for the cause of farmers, women, youth, servicemen, and people from the Dalit and Adivasi communities, among other things.

They will highlight issues like rural distress, a rise in hate crimes, environmental degradation, ethics in journalism, atrocities against women and unemployment.

