Public institutions in J&K renamed after martyrs, eminent persons

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor on Friday approved naming of schools, roads and buildings after martyrs and eminent persons under the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations.

"As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union territory, the identified institutions will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir," an official statement said.

Pertinently, in Jammu province, the institutions will be renamed after Const. Rajinder Kumar, Const. Raj Kumar, Ct Naseeb Singh, Martyr SPO Jalal Din, Martyr Ct. Shamim Ahmed, Martyr HC. Raghu Nath, Martyr Sep. Joginder Singh, Martyr Havaldar Sartool Singh, Martyr Ct. Raj Kumar, and Martyr Ct. Jagdev Singh.

Similarly, in Kashmir region, the institutions will be named after Late Sarwanand Kaul Premi, Martyr Reyaz Ahmad Lone, Martyr Mohammad Safeer Khan, Martyr Para Trooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, Martyr Rfn. Abdul Hameed Chara, Martyr HC Abdul Rashid Kalas, Martyr Sgct. Ghulam Mustafa Barah, and Martyr HC Sheraz Ahmad.

