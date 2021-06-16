Puducherry adds 430 new Covid-19 cases, tally touches 1,13,622

logged 430 new cases on Wednesday raising the overall infection count to 1.13 lakh.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 9190 swabs.

While region accounted for 340 cases, Karaikal reported 69, Yanam 11 and Mahe region 10.

Six more persons succumbed to the infection raising the toll to 1702.

The test positivity rate today was 4.68 percent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.5 percent and 84.55 percent, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

The health department has tested 11,84,193 samples so far and found 10,24,364 out of them to be negative.

The active cases were 4495 with 695 patients taking treatment in hospitals and remaining 3800 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 36,656 health care workers and 22,681 front line workers have been inoculated so far.

The department has also inoculated 2,24,506 persons coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities.

A four-day vaccination festival commenced in more than 100 centres in the Union Territory to vaccinate all those above 18 years.

A spokesman of the Health Department said the government aimed at establishing a cent percent coverage of all the eligible persons in the Union Territory.

The vaccination festival would go on till June 19.

Voluntary organisations like Heritage Round Table 167 played a pro active role to ensure that the vaccination festival was a success.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan set in motion the vaccination festival at the Petit Seminaire school in the town and called upon the people to take advantage of it and get the jabs administered free of cost.

She praised the efforts of the Health Department and other wings of the administration for coordinated work in implementing the vaccination festival.

"The government has adequate stock of the injections and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also promised uninterrupted supply of the drug from June 21 to implementation the vaccination," she said.

Tamilisai, who returned from Telangana of which she is also the Governor, said very soon Puducherry would emerge as a model for the rest of the country in covering people under vaccination to prevent spread of the pandemic.

