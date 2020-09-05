Puducherry coronavirus update: UT logs 408 new cases, tally touches 16,566

continued to witness



an upward trend of COVID-19 infections as 408 fresh cases and 18 related deaths were added on Saturday, raising the overall tally to 16,566 in the union territory.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 18 more people including five women succumbed to the viral infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday.

He said 433 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Of the total 16,566 COVID-19 cases reported in the Union Territory there were 5,161 active cases, 11,107 patients were treated and discharged and the toll stood at 298.

The Director said the fatality rate was 1.8 percent while recovery rate was 67.05 percent.

The Department of Health has so far tested 81,695 samples and 63,545 out of them were found to be negative.

Results of examination of remaining samples were awaited, the Director said.

Of the total 408 new cases, which were identified after examination of 1,437 samples, the region accounted for 343 followed by 32 in Yanam, 25 in Karaikal and 8 in Mahe region.

