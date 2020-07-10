Puducherry coronavirus update: With 72 more cases, tally reaches 1,272

-
72 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry, taking the count of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 1,272 cases on Friday.
Out of the total cases, 618 are active.
"With 72 new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1,272 in Puducherry; active cases stand at 618," said Puducherry Health Department.
So far, 17 people have died in Puducherry due to the infection.
