Business Standard

West Bengal Covid-19 update: Lockdown in Kolkata's 25 containment zones

West Bengal government has imposed lockdown with strict restrictions in 25 containment zones in Kolkata for seven days in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

ANI  |  General News 

Health worker collects nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test
Health worker collects nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test

West Bengal government has imposed lockdown with strict restrictions in 25 containment zones in Kolkata for seven days in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The state government has imposed tougher restrictions which began from Thursday 5 pm.

The situation is being monitored by the state police while they were also seen announcing the lockdown guidelines.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Wednesday that the state is planning to declare few places as containment zones.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total 24,823 COVID-19 cases including 7,705 active cases, 16,291 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 827 fatalities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 10:50 IST

