Puducherry govt to spend Rs 500 cr on drinking water project soon: CM

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday said a comprehensive supply project would be launched in the Union Territory soon to ease the current woes faced by residents.

Replying to a question by independent member G Nehru in the territorial Assembly during question hour, the Chief Minister said the government would also drill borewells in rural areas and bring water to urban localities to tackle the crisis. As much as Rs 500 crore would be spent to implement the comprehensive supply scheme in Puducherry, he added.

Members across parties brought to the notice of the government the hardships faced by residents in getting safe and uninterrupted .

Nehru said there have been instances of people getting poor quality water, which caused skin diseases and even cancer. He appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate immediate steps to provide uninterrupted, clean and safe water to Puducherry's residents.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said the government was seized of the issue. He said he would inform the House about all the steps taken by the government to tackle the water crisis, while replying to the demands for grants to the PWD and other departments.

Chief Minister Rangasamy said the government had drawn up plans to utilise the water bodies in Oussudu, Velrampet and Bahour to augment to urban pockets.

He also said that there was also a plan to set up desalination plants to convert sea water into potable water.

Responding to a question raised by nominated legislator R B Ashok Babu, the Chief Minister said a World Investors Meet would be held "in a grand manner in Puducherry" to attract entrepreneurs to start their businesses in the Union Territory.

"I totally agree with the contention of the member that the investors meet would pave the way for investments by foreigners and also Non- Resident Indians to promote industrialisation and also create jobs for the youth in the Union Territory."



The CM also said that there have been persistent efforts to procure statehood for . "We are fully confident that our efforts to get statehood would bear fruit, as the government has been persisting in its initiatives and persuading the Centre to concede statehood to ."



In reply to a question raised by nominated member V P Ramalingam , the CM said that a national kabaddi championship would be held in Puducherry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)