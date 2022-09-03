Puducherry records 47 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 172,000

confirmed 47 fresh cases of on Saturday, raising overall tally to 1,72,981.

While region alone witnessed 39 new cases, Karaikal reported five and Yanam three.

Mahe an enclave of in Kerala had zero new case of viral infection. The 47 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 871 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. He said the active cases were 278 which comprised 10 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 268 in home quarantine. As many as 62 patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,734.

There was no fresh fatality today in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The toll remained 1,969. Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested so far 23,82,403 samples and found 20,17,599 to be negative. The test positivity rate was 5.40 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 percent and 98.70 percent, respectively. The Health Department has administered so far 20,86,110 doses which comprised 9,89,319 first doses, 8,17,414 second doses and 2,79,377 booster doses, the Director said.

