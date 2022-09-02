Maharashtra logs 1,258 Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths; active tally now 9,197

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
Maharashtra logs 2,082 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active count at 12,102
Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths, total tally crosses 700K
India records 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in the last 24 hours
Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt urges social distancing as cases spike
-
Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,258 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths linked to the infection, which took the tally to 81,02,377 and the toll to 1,48,257, a health official said.
On Thursday, the state had seen 781 cases and four deaths.
Of the new cases, 678 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by the Pune circle (381), Nagpur (56), Kolhapur (49), Nashik (35), Akola (16), Aurangabad (12) and the Latur circle (9).
An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.
All the six deaths related to coronavirus were registered in the Mumbai circle -- three in the metropolis, two in Thane and one in Mira Bhayander, he added.
The recovery count increased by 1,942 in the last 24 hours to reach 79,44,923, leaving the state with an active caseload of 9,197, the official said.
Mumbai leads with 3,414 active cases, followed by 2,228 in Thane and 1,675 in Pune, he added.
As per state health department data, the recovery rate stands at 98.06 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.
So far, 8,41,62,354 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 22,476 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,02,377; fresh cases 1,258; death toll 1,48,257; recoveries 79,44,923; active cases 9,197; total tests 8,41,62,354.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 20:51 IST