Over 2.01 bn Covid vaccine doses provided under vaccination drive: Centre

The Union Government provided over 201.36 crore vaccines to states and Union Territories in the fight against Covid-19 and of these more than 5.47 crore doses are still available, according to official data.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the Centre said in a statement.
The Centre also said it is accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
The "Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav" campaign was launched on July 15, 2022 to give an impetus to precaution doses as part of the National Covid Vaccination drive. Under the campaign, free precautionary doses will be available at government covid vaccination centres for persons aged 18 years and above. The drive will continue till September 30, 2022.
More than 22 lakh average precautionary doses have been administered per day as per the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, according to the Union Ministry of Health, the country till Wednesday has had 64,667 active cases.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 16:12 IST